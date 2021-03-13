 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: 1130 Center to Host Many Activities During March

Saturday, March 13, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

1130-marchCLARION, Pa. – In addition to their regular hours and events, the 1130 Center also has some fun things planned for March!

Escape Room Clarion Easter Egg Hunt:

1130-egghunt

During the month of March, they will be hiding Easter eggs in every room. Each egg contains chocolate and a prize! One egg per participant. Each discovered egg also puts you in a drawing for an Escape Room Clarion Easter basket. The gift basket includes Easter favorites, as well as a gift certificate. The drawing will take place on Friday, April 2, Good Friday.

Prizes include five 50% off your next room, mugs, gift certificates, and more! It’s just their way of saying thank you for having fun with them.

Luck of the Axe Open Throw:

1130-march-axe

This is their Saint Patrick’s Day Open Throw! Pregame or post happy hour with them. BYOB. Every person who signs up will be entered into a drawing for a special St Patty’s Day gift that includes a 9 Worlds Axe gift certificate and fun St. Patty’s Day items.

$17 gets you in the door and an entry into the drawing. Stay for the entire time or just an hour or two. They are open from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17.

Clarion MMA Personal Trainers:

This is a great resource for anyone who wants to work on something specific or is not comfortable with group classes. Casey will customize your workout to help you achieve the goals you are looking for.

Click here for more information: https://clarionmma.com/personal-trainers

Escape Room Clarion Birthday Parties:

1130 ercbday2

Are you looking for a unique way to celebrate a birthday? Take your group to their escape room! They have multiple options for different group sizes and a large discount for groups of 15 or more. Your groups can go in different rooms simultaneously, or they can go in the same room back to back.

They also have a large lounge that you can decorate and use for your celebration!

1130 ercbday

Call 814-205-3150 to schedule. They are also happy to work with your schedule for a time that might not be during their usual open hours.

The 1130 Center is located at 1130 East Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214. It is home to many exciting activities for you to participate in.


