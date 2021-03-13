 

SPONSORED: Pick a Day, Any Day, for Amazing Specials and Delicious Desserts at Casey’s

Saturday, March 13, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

casey's-tacosOIL CITY, Pa. – Pick a day, any day, or better yet, stop by every day for amazing daily specials at Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge.

Chicken and Biscuits on Monday, Tacos on Tuesdays, or maybe wings on Thursday.

Caseys Chicken and Biscuits

Caseys tacosTaco Tuesdays offer beef and chicken tacos that come soft or hard with your choice of toppings. They also have taco salad, deep-fried tacos, chicken or steak fajita quesadillas, and (you know what goes great with tacos) tequila!

casey's wingsThursday’s are for wings at Casey’s: 10 wings and fresh-cut fries for $10.99. Choose from over 20 wings sauces and flavors.

If you are craving seafood, don’t miss Friday’s great fish specials, and check Casey’s out for their seafood buckets on Saturdays. Sundays are always a fun-day at Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge.

Caseys Fish
casey's seafood

Other popular specials at Casey’s include BBQ Ribs and Reuben Sandwiches.

caseys ribs

caseys rueben

Don’t forget about desserts! Casey’s has some amazing tasting desserts and plenty of fun mixed drinks for you to try!

casey's cheesecake

Caseys Deserts

Breakfast served every day!

caseys breakfast

Be sure to follow their Facebook Page for other great daily specials. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner specials are posted daily.

Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge, located at 630 N. Seneca Street, Oil City, PA, is a family-friendly restaurant.

More information and updates can be found by visiting their Facebook Page Here or by calling 814-676-9226.


