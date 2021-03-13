Spring Clothing and Formal Wear Sale at the Clarion Mall to Benefit Children’s Hospital

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Spring Clothing and Formal Wear Sale to benefit Children’s Hospital is set to begin on March 19 at the Clarion Mall.

The event will take place from March 19 to March 21 and again on March 26 and March 27.

According to organizer Janet Carr, the sale will offer great prices on prom gowns, mother-of-the-bride dresses, jewelry, purses, shoes, furs, and other name-brand spring wear.

The clothing on sale will include 100 new and like-new gowns, most priced $50 or less, in all sizes, lengths, and colors.

Carr noted that because of her past involvement in other fundraising efforts for Children’s Hospital, she has built up a network of contacts that allowed her to procure the items that will be available at the sale, which include a number of new gowns donated by a bridal shop in Erie.

She also noted that Dacora Jewelers in Clarion donated a quantity of stunning jewelry from estate sales.

“With that and what we already had, there is an absolute ton of jewelry that we will have at this sale,” Carr said.

All of the proceeds from the sale will benefit Children’s Hospital.

Dates and Times

Friday, March 19 – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 21 – Noon to 5:00 p.m.

Friday, March 26 – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 27 – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Masks will be required for entry.

Carr also noted this event is great for environmentally-conscious 2021 prom-goers and others to advantage of great prices and help to protect the environment through recycling, while also supporting Children’s Hospital.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.