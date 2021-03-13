Tina M. Beatty, 54, of Oil City, PA, passed away at 8:00 A.M. Friday March 12, 2021, after an extended illness.

Born in Titusville, PA, on July 9, 1966, she was the daughter of the late Cyrus & Bertha Bish Davis.

Tina attended Oil City Schools.

She was married to Steven J. Beatty and he survives.

Tina had been employed at Grandview Healthcare as a certified nursing assistant.

She enjoyed playing cards, watching Golden Girls and Roseanne, and spending time with her grandkids.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Kala Pettit & her husband Dustin Irwin of Oil City, Stephanie Jacot of Ft. Sill, OK, and Steven Beatty of Oil City; grandchildren, Arianna Pettit, Madilynn Pettit, Skye Pettit, Malichai Jacot, Chevelle Jacot, Landen Jacot, Kira Jacot,Amelia Jacot, Atehena Beatty, and Colton Beatty; three brothers, Kenneth Davis of Seneca, Cyrus Davis of Cooks Forest, Ronald Davis of Seneca; and one sister, Helen Hogue of Oil City.

In addition to her parents, Tina was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kirsten Pettit, and a sister, Betty Denny.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to VNA Foundation 491 Allegheny Blvd. Franklin, PA.

The Family would like to send a special thanks to the Doctor McKimm and staff at UPMC-ICU for their compassion and care.

