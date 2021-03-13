 

Tractor-Trailer Rollover Shuts Down Portion of I-80

Saturday, March 13, 2021 @ 10:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

160903202_10160663277201124_1978058509489287464_oEMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer rollover on Friday night shut down a portion of Interstate 80 East near Emlenton.

(Photos courtesy Emlenton Fire Department.)

The following emergency crews were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8:00 p.m.

– Emlenton Fire Department

– Station 650 St. Petersburg Fire
– Station 39 Parker Fire
– Team 100 Butler Co. Hazmat Team
– Southern Clarion Co. Ambulance
– Emlenton Ambulance
– Knox Ambulance

According to PennDOT, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed from Exit 42 (Route 88, Emlenton) in Venango County to Exit 45 (Route 478, St Petersburg/Emlenton) in Clarion County.

Once on the scene, crews discovered that the tractor-trailer was carrying hazardous materials – identified as large cylinders of compressed natural gas with material leaking.

160157463_10160663277251124_2641913453179518751_o

PSP Franklin, PSP Clarion, and Clarion and Venango PennDOT agencies were also called to the scene.

Crews were on the scene for approximately five hours detouring traffic, conducting gas monitoring, and providing a fire/vapor suppression hose line.

One patient was transported from the scene.


