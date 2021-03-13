“Turn Over a New Leaf” Named Theme for 2021 ALF; Chamber Accepting Logo Submissions

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry is now accepting logo submissions for the 2021 Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival.

The winning theme, “Turn Over a New Leaf,” was submitted by Jenna Heeter of Emlenton, Pa.

Logo submissions are judged by the following:

1. Logos should reflect the theme, “Turn Over a New Leaf” in a way that is appropriate for the 68th Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™.



2. The design must be submitted on white, 8 1/2” x 11” paper.3. The design must be original, meaning that it is not taken from another source.4. Contestants must reside, work, or attend school in Clarion County.5. Include your name, address, email, & phone number on the back of the entry.

The top ten (10) logos that best capture the theme will be posted for public viewing at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry office. Voting will also be available online at www.clarionpa.com and on the Chamber Facebook page. The public voting process will take place from April 1 to April 7, 2021.

The logo winner receives two Autumn Leaf™ tumblers and a sweatshirt. The winner also receives invitations to the Sponsor Reception, VIP Brunch, and to ride in the Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves” Parade. In addition, the winner is invited to the Annual Awards Dinner which is slated for Saturday, April 24, 2021.

The creator of the winning logo will be notified as soon as a decision is reached by the judges. The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry Board of Directors, as well as the public, will be judging the logo. All decisions made by the judges are final.

Anyone living, working, or attending school in Clarion County can submit logo ideas. All submissions must be made no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. This deadline is firm and will not change.

