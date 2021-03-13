Dakota E. Lipinsky-Braden, 13, of Franklin, passed away after fighting a long and courageous battle with his illness on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Born January 3, 2008, in Titusville, Dakota was the beloved son of Elyssa Lipinsky and the late Jerry Braden, Sr.

Dakota had a love for fun and was an avid collector of both NERF guns and cards from the Pokémon Trading Card series, where he could spend hours upon hours showing them all off with pride. Never missing a beat, Dakota enjoyed running around outdoors, listening to the song “5-1-5-0” by Dierks Bentley, spending time on the lake with his Papa Gene, or “scrapping” with his dad, Scott. He had big dreams to one day be a Mechanic for Lepley’s Bus Service.

Armed with an infectious smile (and most often one of his prized NERF guns) Dakota made it his life mission to spread joy and kindness to everyone he met. He spared no space in his heart when it came to loving his family and especially enjoyed the times he got to spend with his mom and dad, siblings, grandparents, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. His vivacious spirit impacted many in his community and his loving heart will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his mother, Elyssa Lipinsky and her fiancé (and Dakota’s dad), Scott Tarr, both of Franklin, Dakota will be forever remembered and missed by his grandparents, Meemaw Rita, Papa Bill, Papa Gene, Grandma Judy, and Nana Deb; his half-siblings, Khloi Tarr, Natosha Tarr and her fiancé, Michael, Elizabeth Drohn and her wife, Amanda, Michael Tarr, Jr., Jerry Braden Jr., and Erik Braden; and by his numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Dakota was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Braden, Sr.; and by his grandmother, Patricia “Pat” Tarr.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323, from 11 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm. Those planning to attend are asked to wear clothes in red and black, as these were Dakota’s two favorite colors.

Funeral services for Dakota will be held privately for the family, with Reverend Jonathan Bell, pastor of the Franklin Wesleyan Methodist Church, officiating.

A livestream of Dakota’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 11 am on Friday, March 19, 2021. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the livestream.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323 and/or to Team Dakota Strong: Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union at the Franklin office at 101 N 13th Street, Franklin, PA, 16323 / their Oil City office at 25 E First Street, Oil City, PA, 16301.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

