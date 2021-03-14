A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 17. North wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 39. North wind around 7 mph.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Rain showers likely before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 47.

