All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean Conflict Veteran Irvin Rupp
Sunday, March 14, 2021 @ 12:03 AM
Irvin Rupp served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Irvin W. Rupp
Born: April 2, 1928
Died: January 10, 2021
Hometown: Putneyville, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Mr. Rupp proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.