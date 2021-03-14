State Police ID Man Killed in Tractor-Trailer Rollover

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a deadly tractor-trailer rollover crash that occurred Friday night on Interstate 80 East near Emlenton.

(Photos courtesy Emlenton Fire Department.)

Clarion-based State Police Trooper Berggren said the accident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Interstate 80 near mile marker 43.8.

Tpr. Berggren said 45-year-old Thomas W. Roberts, of Trout Run, Pa., lost control of his 2016 Freightliner Cascadia while attempting to negotiate a turn causing the tractor-trailer to roll onto its passenger side.

Southern Clarion County Ambulance transported Roberts to Clarion Hospital where he died as a result of injuries.

The following emergency crews were also dispatched to the scene:

– PSP Franklin

– PennDOT

– Emlenton Fire Department

– Station 650 St. Petersburg Fire

– Station 39 Parker Fire

– Team 100 Butler Co. Hazmat Team

– Southern Clarion Co. Ambulance

– Emlenton Ambulance

– Knox Ambulance

Once on the scene, crews discovered that Roberts’ tractor-trailer was carrying hazardous materials – identified as large cylinders of compressed natural gas with material leaking.

Crews were on the scene for several hours detouring traffic, conducting gas monitoring, and providing a fire/vapor suppression hose line.

PennDOT said the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed from Exit 42 (Route 88, Emlenton) in Venango County to Exit 45 (Route 478, St Petersburg/Emlenton) in Clarion County for approximately five hours following the accident.

