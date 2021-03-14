 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

State Police ID Man Killed in Tractor-Trailer Rollover

Sunday, March 14, 2021 @ 07:03 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

160157463_10160663277251124_2641913453179518751_oEMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a deadly tractor-trailer rollover crash that occurred Friday night on Interstate 80 East near Emlenton.

(Photos courtesy Emlenton Fire Department.)

Clarion-based State Police Trooper Berggren said the accident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Interstate 80 near mile marker 43.8.

Tpr. Berggren said 45-year-old Thomas W. Roberts, of Trout Run, Pa., lost control of his 2016 Freightliner Cascadia while attempting to negotiate a turn causing the tractor-trailer to roll onto its passenger side.

Southern Clarion County Ambulance transported Roberts to Clarion Hospital where he died as a result of injuries.

The following emergency crews were also dispatched to the scene:

– PSP Franklin
– PennDOT
– Emlenton Fire Department
– Station 650 St. Petersburg Fire
– Station 39 Parker Fire
– Team 100 Butler Co. Hazmat Team
– Southern Clarion Co. Ambulance
– Emlenton Ambulance
– Knox Ambulance

160903202_10160663277201124_1978058509489287464_o

Once on the scene, crews discovered that Roberts’ tractor-trailer was carrying hazardous materials – identified as large cylinders of compressed natural gas with material leaking.

Crews were on the scene for several hours detouring traffic, conducting gas monitoring, and providing a fire/vapor suppression hose line.

PennDOT said the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed from Exit 42 (Route 88, Emlenton) in Venango County to Exit 45 (Route 478, St Petersburg/Emlenton) in Clarion County for approximately five hours following the accident.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

