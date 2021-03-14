Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mini Mac & Cheese Bites

Your party guests will love this tasty appetizer!

Ingredients

2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni

1 cup seasoned bread crumbs, divided



2 tablespoons butter2 tablespoons all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon onion powder1/2 teaspoon garlic powder1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt1-3/4 cups 2% milk2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided1 cup shredded Swiss cheese3/4 cup biscuit/baking mix2 large eggs, lightly beaten

Directions

-Preheat oven to 425°. Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain.

-Meanwhile, sprinkle 1/4 cup bread crumbs into 36 greased mini-muffin cups. In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour and seasonings until smooth; gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir one to two minutes or until thickened. Stir in one cup cheddar cheese and Swiss cheese until melted.

-Remove from heat; stir in biscuit mix, eggs, and 1/2 cup bread crumbs. Add macaroni; toss to coat. Spoon about 2 tablespoons macaroni mixture into prepared mini-muffin cups; sprinkle with remaining cheddar cheese and bread crumbs.

-Bake for eight to 10 minutes or until golden brown. Cool in pans for five minutes before serving.

