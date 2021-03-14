Clarion Swimming & Diving Hosts PSAC Virtual Meet Series

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden swimming & diving programs took to the pool on Saturday in a first-of-its-kind event, participating in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Virtual Meet Series.

Click here for results.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting scheduling across the conference, PSAC teams set up “virtual” meets in their home pools, allowing their athletes the opportunity to hit the pool in a competitive atmosphere. Teams ran events that they may not have had the opportunity to record a seed time for thus far in the season, allowing athletes to secure entry to the PSAC Championships in April.

“This was an opportunity for our student-athletes to compete against one another, record those entry times for PSACs, and generally get into the competitive spirit,” said head coach Bree Kelley. “We are going to continue to push through these last five weeks of training as we head into the conference championship!”

On the women’s side, one of the athletes that stuck out to Kelley was senior Ava Arnold, who led off the 200 Medley and 200 Free Relays this afternoon. She also did well in the 400 IM, pacing her teammates with a time of 4:52.41. Steph Setar also had a strong showing on Saturday, competing individually in the 100 Fly and 200 Back.

For the men, reigning PSAC Freshman of the Year Connor Cary got in some work with the 200 Free Relay team, while also pacing the field in the 200 IM and the 100 Free. Ty Rabenstein also stood out in the distance events, leading the 1000 Free and taking second among his teammates in the 200 Free.

The Golden Eagles will host Duquesne for a dual meet in two weeks, on March 27, and will host another virtual meet in April. Then attention turns to the PSAC Championships in York, scheduled for April 21-24.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University.

