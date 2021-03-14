Featured Local Job: Skilled Carpenter
Sunday, March 14, 2021 @ 08:03 AM
Immediate opening for a lead skilled carpenter to perform service in the manufactured housing industry.
This position is ONLY for qualified candidates. A sign-on bonus is available.
For more information regarding job qualifications and duties contact Eric Kerr.
Eric Kerr Contracting, Inc. – 814-319-8036
