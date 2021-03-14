 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Skilled Carpenter

Sunday, March 14, 2021 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Immediate opening for a lead skilled carpenter to perform service in the manufactured housing industry.

  • Travel a must
  • Clean driving record required
  • We provide company truck, hotel and daily per-diem

    • This position is ONLY for qualified candidates. A sign-on bonus is available.

    For more information regarding job qualifications and duties contact Eric Kerr.

    Eric Kerr Contracting, Inc. – 814-319-8036


