Featured Local Job: Skilled Carpenter

Immediate opening for a lead skilled carpenter to perform service in the manufactured housing industry.

Travel a must

Clean driving record required

We provide company truck, hotel and daily per-diem

This position is ONLY for qualified candidates. A sign-on bonus is available.

For more information regarding job qualifications and duties contact Eric Kerr.

Eric Kerr Contracting, Inc. – 814-319-8036

