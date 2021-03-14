 

Keith Joseph West

Sunday, March 14, 2021 @ 02:03 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

West, Keith Obit Photo (1)Keith Joseph West, 58, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

He was born on August 28, 1962, to Evenlyn Kale and Joseph West in Bethlehem, PA, they survive him. He went to Brookville High School and graduated from Jeff Tech with the class of 1980.

He was employed by Brookville Equipment for several years. He enjoyed his time when transferred to New Orleans to repair locomotives and trolly cars after they had hurricane damage. Keith married Mary Margrett Corbett on May 15, 1981, in Indiana County, she survives him.

Keith was an avid hunter and went on many hunting trips to Louisiana and many states out West. He was a life time member of the National Rifle Association’s. In his free time he loved to spend time outdoors taking care of the yard work. Above all else, Keith enjoyed spending time with his pets and family, especially taking his grandchildren on trips to build memories.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he is survived by three children, Keith Jr. (Summer) West of Karthaus, PA, Brad (Kristi) West of Brookville, PA, and Marcus West of Sigel, PA; ten grandchildren, Kalius, Dominis, Khorin West, Tori, and Brayden Condon of Karthaus, PA; Shawn, Cody, and Sierra West of Brookville, PA; Aidan and Bailey West of Big Run, PA; and several siblings; Terri West of Punxsutawney, PA; Glenn West of Hollidaysburg, PA; Jeff (Vicky) West of Florida; Monte West of Punxsutawney, PA; Steve (Annette) McQuown of Punxsutawney, PA; Brian West of Hermitage, PA; and Heather West of Brookville, PA.

Keith was preceded in passing by his brother, Michael Ulianna.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.


