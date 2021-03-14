Lorraine (Livingston) Ulrich, 88, Brookville, PA, formerly of Elk Grove Village, IL, met our Lord, Jesus Christ on Friday, March 12, 2021, with husband Roger, two of her four daughters, and granddaughter by her side.

Lorraine was born and raised in the Midwest but moved all over the country with her first husband, Carl, and their four daughters.

She ran a Shaklee business with great success, achieving many accolades all while helping others improve their health and wellness. She traveled the world, from her first trip to England as a 21-year-old girl, and later in life to the Great Wall of China, the Egyptian Pyramids, Nicaragua, and many other destinations. Closer to home, she was highly active with her church, Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, and was a beloved member of her Elk Grove Village community, both in Illinois.

Lorraine was a ray of light to all who knew her. She was vivacious, resilient, and compassionate. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a treasured friend to many. While she struggled with a degenerative disease her last few years of life, her positivity and faith never wavered.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Alvin Ulrich; her parents, George Raymond and Sadie Frances (McCabe) Livingston; and sister, Fern Ione (Livingston) Hall. She is survived by her second husband, Roger W. Roebke; four daughters, Heidi (James) Dennison, Amy (Michael) Walters, Gretta (Frank) Lattal, and Lisa (Greg) Johnson; twelve grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren with one on the way, as well as many friends, new and old, who will all cherish her memory.

A private family graveside service will be held at the family’s convenience. Interment will take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights, IL. A memorial celebration will take place at a later date, to be held at the Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit in Elk Grove Village Illinois.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Brookville YMCA, 125 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825, or to the Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, 150 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

