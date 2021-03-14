Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Kahle Lake

Kahle Lake is a 251-acre impoundment in Clarion County near Knox. It is owned by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and managed by the Fish and Boat Commission for public fishing and boating.

In the early 1970’s, an earthen dam was constructed that began to fill in 1974. Kahle Lake was formally dedicated in 1975. The PA Fish and Boat Commission suggested that a lake be constructed on the Millcreek watershed, and it be named after Alvin Kahle for his “unselfishly dedicated service to promote conservation.” During the dedication, Alvin Kahle symbolically stocked it with a combination of 1,000 bluegill, crappie, and bass, while the Keystone High School band played.

Alvin Kahle was born on November 7th, 1909, in Pitch Pine, Pa. He graduated from high school in Knox, Pa., in 1926. After graduation, he worked as a parts manager for Edinburgh motors in Knox. In 1937, he was transferred to their Emlenton shop to manage it. He purchased it in 1953. He was married to Margret Segui of Noblestown and had two sons, Donald and Keith. He became fire chief in 1940, and he was president of the fire department from 1947 through 1956. He was active for the boy scouts and was president of Drake Council in 1963. He was elected State Representative in 1964, the first of five two-year terms. He served on many committees, including the one that wrote the Pennsylvania Clean Streams Act.

The lake is an excellent largemouth bass fishery that is managed under Pennsylvania’s Big Bass Program. The program has a 15 inches minimum size with 4 fish per day creel limit from January 1st through mid-April and mid-June through December 31. No harvesting of bass is permitted from mid-April through mid-June. During the spring closure, all bass landed must be immediately released. The lake has historically also been stocked with walleye fingerlings.

Boating on Kahle Lake is limited to boats powered by electric motors and un-powered boats. Two launch ramps are available along with parking facilities. Un-powered boats may be moored at the lake in accordance with PA Fish and Boat Commission property regulations. To be used at the lake, boats must be registered or have a valid PA launch permit.

