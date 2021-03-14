Police: Report of Road Rage Incident Leads to DUI, Resisting Arrest Charges for Emlenton Man

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A report of a road rage incident in Clarion Borough led to charges filed against an Emlenton man for DUI and resisting arrest.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 54-year-old Charles Russell Rossman III.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched around 10:40 p.m. on March 7, to speak to a known victim regarding a reported road rage incident.

The victim reported a red truck had followed her and her boyfriend’s vehicle from the University Korner gas station around town and almost ran into the back of their vehicle several times, the complaint states.

The victim said that she started to drive to the Clarion University Police station because she felt very uncomfortable, and as she pulled into the lot just off of Wood Street, the truck pulled up beside them, and the male driver began yelling at them before driving away toward Wendy’s, according to police.

Police then searched the area and found a red truck that matched the description given by the victim parked at the University Korner gas station.

When police pulled in, there was no one in the truck, but there were dogs inside that jumped out and began running around the parking lot.

Police then found a man inside the store that fit the description of the driver and asked him if he was the driver of the truck outside. He advised that he was.

He was then told that his dogs were out and running around the parking lot. As the man went out to put the dogs back in the vehicle, police noticed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on him, the complaint states.

After the man got the dogs into the truck, he was asked for his identification, but he reportedly refused to provide his name. He was then advised that police needed to identify him due to investigating several crimes involving him, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, the man then jumped into his truck and started to back out of the parking space. He was then advised to stop but continued to back up. The officer then went to get in his vehicle, and an employee at the store ran out and began to yell at the man, telling him to cooperate with the police.

During this time, the officer observed the butt of a firearm next to the man in the truck. The officer then drew his service pistol and ordered the man to exit the vehicle, and put his hands up. The officer also called for backup as the man finally exited the vehicle. After the man got out of the truck, the officer separated him from it due to the firearm visible there, and the man finally provided his information and was identified as Charles Rossman III, according to the complaint.

A check on Rossman’s identity then found that he had a DUI suspended license, the complaint notes.

Rossman told police that he had driven to the store to pick up his wife and said he didn’t know his license was suspended.

According to the complaint, Rossman became very upset and told one of the officers, “(expletive) you and the black buggy you pulled in on.” He then continued to be loud and argumentative with the officers, yelling and creating a scene in the parking lot. He was told to calm down several times but refused.

Rossman also reportedly admitted to drinking four cans of beer and said there was beer in his truck, the complaint indicates.

Police noted that Rossman had glossy, bloodshot eyes, was unsteady on his feet, and had a strong odor of alcohol around him.

Rossman was then placed into custody. He pulled away from the officers during his arrest and had to be cuffed in the front due to his resistance and for medical reasons. He also resisted being placed in the police vehicle and had to be forced inside, according to the complaint.

The rifle found inside Rossman’s vehicle was seized, along with an open container of Milwaukee Special Reserve Ice that was plainly visible in the center console of the vehicle, the complaint states.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 2:10 a.m. on March 8, on the following charges:

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Driving License Suspended/Revoked Pursuant to Section 3802/1547B1, Summary

– Public Drunkenness and Similar Misconduct, Summary

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

– Harassment – Follow in Public Place

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.