Crash Reported on Route 322 in Shippenville Area

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 322 in Paint Township early Monday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a call came in around 6:11 a.m. reporting a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 322 east of its intersection with State Route 66.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

The scene was cleared around 6:50 a.m.

State Police in Clarion are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

