 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, March 15, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Tonight – Cloudy, with a low around 29. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers and freezing rain before 9am, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – Rain showers before 5am, then rain and snow showers likely. Low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – Rain and snow showers likely before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 55.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.