A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Tonight – Cloudy, with a low around 29. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers and freezing rain before 9am, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – Rain showers before 5am, then rain and snow showers likely. Low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – Rain and snow showers likely before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 55.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.