Alverda Kline Douthett, 100, of Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Alverda was born on January 24, 1921. She was the daughter of Reuben and Amanda Kline. Her siblings were Edna, Rellie, Freeman and infant daughter, Kline. All who are deceased.

On July 3, 1938, Alverda married Roy Douthett. Roy passed away on January 1, 1993.

Alverda was a member of the Reformed Presbyterian Church, Rimersburg, PA. She loved the outdoors. Her favorite past-times were gardening and watching birds. She had a great love for all of God’s creation. Alverda was filled with a zest for life.

She is survived by one son, William (Bill) Douthett of Rimersburg, PA; one grandson, Matthew Douthett of Seneca, PA; one granddaughter, Melissa Douthett Shugarts of Brockway, PA; two great grandsons, Seth and Daniel Shugarts, Brockway, PA.

There will be no public visitation. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Varner Funeral Home of Rimersburg. The service will be officiated by Rev. John Monger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Reformed Presbyterian Church, PO Box 762, Rimersburg, PA, 16248.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Varnerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.