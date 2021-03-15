 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Betty Louise (Sanner) George

Monday, March 15, 2021 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Betty George Crop (2)Betty Louise (Sanner) George, 90, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.

Betty was born on October 2, 1930, to the late John and Olive Belle (Harkless) Sanner.

A 1948 graduate of Cranberry High School, Betty was married on June 2, 1951, to Robert C. George of Oil City, who preceded her in death.

Betty was an accomplished bowler and, along with her husband, an avid golfer. The couple enjoyed golfing at Cross Creek Resort in Titusville and spending winters on golf courses in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and central Florida.

Betty passed her love of sports — especially golf — to her children and grandchildren, whom she adored. They will miss her warm smile, kind nature, and insightful understanding. They also will remember her for baking the best chocolate chip cookies in the world.

Betty was a member of Hasson Heights Presbyterian Community Church, where she enjoyed attending services and listening to the choral and instrumental music.

Betty is survived by two sons, Larry George of Oil City and Kevin (Lorrie) George of Indiana; two daughters-in-law, Dolly George of Ohio and Grace George of Oil City; seven grandchildren: Kristen (Matt) Carroll, Nathan Wright, Cody George, Justin (Celia) George, Kyle George, Sarah George (Dakota Olsen) and Seth George; and four great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sister, Marlene Sanner of Franklin; her brother, Billy (Sue) Sanner of Oil City; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Sue George.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert George; and four siblings, John Sanner, Raymond Sanner, Howard Sanner, and Dorothy (Sanner) McCandless.

The family held a private service at Morrison Funeral Home, with interment in Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to the VFW Post 464 or to the VETS Honor Guard.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.