Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies

If you try one, you’ll be tempted for five more!

Ingredients

1/2 cup shortening or butter-flavored shortening

3/4 cup creamy peanut butter



1 1/4 cup firmly packed light brown3 Tbsp. milk1 Tbsp. vanilla1 large egg1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour1/2 cup cocoa3/4 tsp. salt3/4 tsp. baking soda

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

-Combine shortening, peanut butter, brown sugar, milk, and vanilla in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer at medium speed until well blended. Add egg. Beat just until blended.

-Combine flour, cocoa, salt, and baking soda. Add to creamed mixture at low speed. Mix just until blended. Drop by heaping teaspoonfuls (using a cookie scoop works great) 2 inches apart onto an ungreased baking sheet.

-Flatten slightly in a crisscross pattern with the tines of a fork.

-Bake for 7 to 8 minutes or until set and just beginning to brown. Do not overbake. Cool 2 minutes on a baking sheet. Remove cookies to racks to cool completely. Enjoy!

