Clarion County Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases Since Friday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, March 12.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,746, and the death toll remains at 86.

Neighboring Forest County reported no new COVID-19 case and no additional deaths, leaving the county’s total number of cases at 1,386 and the death toll at 21.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 15, there were 1,388 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,914 new cases reported Sunday, March 14, for a two-day total of 3,302 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 967,598.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

03/15/21 – 1,388

03/14/21 – 1,914

03/13/21 – 2,840

03/12/21 – 3,074

03/11/21 – 2,652

03/10/21 – 2,594

03/09/21 – 2,975

LOCAL REGION – New Cases Since Friday, March 12

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 4978 11 4989 116 Butler 14341 93 14434 375 Clarion 2732 14 2746 86 Clearfield 6581 42 6623 121 Crawford 6513 19 6532 140 (1 new) Elk 2364 3 2367 36 Forest 1386 0 1386 21 Indiana 5170 15 5185 160 Jefferson 2852 5 2857 90 McKean 3096 3 3099 65 Mercer 8316 17 8333 244 (1 new) Venango 3447 17 3464 89 Warren 2224 8 2232 98

There are 1,433 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 295 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 – March 11 stood at 5.7%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, March 13, there were 13 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 14, there was 1 new death identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,587 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights