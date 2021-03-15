Clarion Hospital Reports Two New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported two new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update March 15, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 3/14/2021: 12,261

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 10,383

Positives: 1,950

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 3/14/2021: 41,454

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 16,789

Positives: 2,802

Hospital Inpatients as of 3/15/2021, 9:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 1 patients. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 6 patients. 0 suspected. 6 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Vaccine

– Appointment availability is determined by vaccine doses received from PA DOH.

– Group “1A,” as defined by the PA Department of Health is eligible for the vaccine.

– Go to www.butlerhealthsystem.org or www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus for further information.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

