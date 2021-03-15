 

Hazel M. DeLong

Monday, March 15, 2021 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Thumbnail (3) (1)Hazel M. DeLong, 86, Reynoldsville, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born October 3, 1934, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late William and Clara Belle (Dunham) Giles.

On August 22, 1950, she married Francis “Bud” L. DeLong in Sabula. He preceded her in death on September 13, 2020.

Hazel attended Sandy High School. In her working years, she was employed by the DuBois Regional Medical Center in the operating room as an instrument technician. She was a member of the DuBois Church of Christ. Hazel loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Hazel is survived by three children, Charles W. (Kathy) DeLong, Sherrie (Steve) Young, and Rhonda (Kurt) Vilkinofsky, all of Reynoldsville; six grandchildren, Tina, Mandy, Becky, David, Timothy, and Melissa; six great-grandchildren, Levi, Thea, Ecekiel, Declan, Ariella, and Eliana, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents and husband, Hazel was preceded in death by an infant son, Theodore DeLong; a son, Donald Leland DeLong; three brothers, William, Allen “Duke”, and Robert Giles; and a sister, Laura Irvine Lockwood.

Friends and family will be received Monday, March 15, 2021, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Adamson Funeral Chapel and Crematorium. Immediately following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at noon from the funeral chapel with Minister Keith Newell officiating.

To adhere to current regulations, face coverings are required and social distancing will be practiced. Visitors are asked to keep their visit brief to allow others to pay their respects. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the DuBois Church of Christ, 298 Behringer Highway, DuBois, PA, 15801.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

