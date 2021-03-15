 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Hearing for Knox Woman Accused of Scratching, Biting Man During Altercation Set for Tomorrow

Monday, March 15, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

law and gavelCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Knox woman who allegedly scratched and bit a man during an altercation in Beaver Township has been scheduled for tomorrow.

Court documents indicate 42-year-old Christina J. Walker is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16.

She faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident at a Beaver Township residence in February.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:08 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Canoe Ripple Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County, for a report of a physical altercation.

The complaint states that Christina Walker and a known victim were in an argument that turned physical when Walker allegedly scratched the victim’s neck and bit his nose, leaving lacerations on his nose, left cheek, and lower right cheek/neck area that bled.

Walker admitted to scratching and biting the victim, according to the complaint.

She was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 11:00 p.m. on February 24.


