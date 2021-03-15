 

Lemuel Clifford “Cliff” Schrecengost

Monday, March 15, 2021 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Schrecengost, Lemuel Obit photoLemuel Clifford “Cliff” Schrecengost, 68, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home.

He was born on June 20, 1952, to the late Charles and Ada (Hodge) Schrecengost in Brookville, PA.

Cliff graduated from Brookville Area High School and then went on to work several jobs in his lifetime. He worked at Beverage Air, Trail King, and retired from Miller Welding after many years of service. In Cliff’s free time he enjoyed collecting and shooting guns and going on motorcycle rides with his brother-in-law.

Cliff is survived by one sister, Kathy (Wes) Harriger of Brookville, PA; one brother, Charles (Linda) Schrecengost of Erie, PA; nephew, David (Charlene) Himes of Brookville, PA; and many more nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Cliff is preceded in death by one sister, Barbara A. Himes; and one brother, Dallas R. Skinner Sr.

Funeral arrangements will be held privately by the family and have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. Interment will take place at Roseville-Bethel Cemetery, Union Twp,. Jefferson Co., PA. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.


