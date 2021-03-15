Lily M. Krizon, 63, affectionately known as “Ms. LiL”, of Cooperstown, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born in Oil City on November 16, 1957, she was a daughter of the late Leroy E. and Genevieve Maxine Ziegler, McCurdy.

Lily was a 1977 graduate of Franklin High School.

For the past 27 years, Lily has worked for the Valley Grove School district. She has worked in many different capacities in the district doing anything and everything that was asked of her. Lily loved the children and treated everyone of them like they were one of her own. She will be greatly missed by the faculty, staff and students at Valley Grove.

Lily lived life to the fullest with her family and husband. She enjoyed motorcycle riding, car cruises in their hot rods, and traveling. Over the years, Lily and Larry have traveled extensively to destinations such as Hawaii, Yellowstone, Germany, and took cruises throughout much of the Caribbean Islands. Lily made connections and friendships with all she came in contact with.

She led a very active life and also loved to go kayaking, camping and boating with her family and friends. Lily enjoyed Duck Pin Bowling at the Franklin Elks Club and spending time with her family at their camp along the Clarion River.

Even in the midst of Lily’s very unexpected passing, she is continuing to give love to others by being an organ donor through CORE. Her love and legacy will continue to live on in those recipient patients.

On June 9, 1978, she married Larry Krizon in Oil City and he survives.

Also surviving are two children, Aaron Krizon and his fiancé Kristina Callan of Meadville and David Krizon and his wife Emily of Cooperstown; her beloved grandson, Lucas Krizon who was a huge part of Lily’s life and she cherished every minute with; her mother-in-law, Ann Adams of Franklin and her sister-in-law, Jackie Krizon and her fiancé Fuzz Phillips of Franklin.

She was one of 10 children and four of her siblings survive including, Mary England (Bill), Ronald Ziegler (Roxanne), Brenda Pressley (Daniel) and Vicki Jackson. Additionally surviving is a step-brother, Craig McCurdy (Debra) and a brother-in-law, Barry Goughler.

Also surviving are many special nieces and nephews!

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Leroy “Gene” Ziegler, Judith Lepley, Jackie Goughler, Donna Slatton, and Irene Ziegler; a brother-in-law, Russ Krizon and her step-father, Richard McCurdy.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 2:00-7:00 P.M. Wednesday.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and requires those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe. We also ask those who visit to pay respects in a timely manner so others may enter the funeral home.

A private funeral service will be “live streamed” on the funeral home Facebook Page at 11:00 A.M. Thursday with Rev. Joseph Martin, officiating. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome and “like” the page to be notified when it begins.

Internment will be made at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 108 Franklin, PA, 16323 or to the Franklin Public Library 421 12th St. Franklin, PA, 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.co.

