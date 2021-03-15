Police Respond to Head-On Collision in Brady Township; Three Passengers Seriously Injured

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a head-on crash resulted in the airlift of three passengers in Brady Township on Saturday morning.

According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:54 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, on Staff Road, near State Route 528, in Brady Township, Butler County.

Police say the crash, which involved a 2007 Chevrolet, Silverado, operated by 54-year-old Leon G. King, of East Brady, and a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, operated by a known 16-year-old male from Slippery Rock, occurred on a downhill curve.

Both drivers were using seat belts, as well as the three passengers in the teen driver’s vehicle, identified as 41-year-old Jesse A. Dagger, 34-year-old Michelle M. Macklin, and 34-year-old Cameryn M. Vaugn, all of Slippery Rock.

Dagger, Macklin, and Vaughn all suffered suspected serious injuries and were transported by STAT MedEvac.

King and the teen driver both suffered possible injuries but refused transport.

Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team, Unionville Volunteer Fire Company, and Butler Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.

