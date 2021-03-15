PUBLIC NOTICE: Barnett Township of Forest County Will be Accepting Sealed Bids

Public notice: Barnett Township Supervisors of Forest County will be accepting sealed bids from March 18 – April 5, 2021 at 4:00pm.

The purpose of this bid is for replacement of the Township garage roof.

The Township building is located at 2301 Belltown Rd. Clarington, PA.

To schedule an appointment, please contact John Marino at 412-817-7919 or Adam Eck at 814-227-5488.

The successful bidder must show certificates of Insurance for liability, workers compensation, and proof of contractor number.

Barnett Township Supervisors reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

