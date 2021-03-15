 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

PUBLIC NOTICE: Barnett Township of Forest County Will be Accepting Sealed Bids

Monday, March 15, 2021 @ 04:03 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Public notice: Barnett Township Supervisors of Forest County will be accepting sealed bids from March 18 – April 5, 2021 at 4:00pm.

The purpose of this bid is for replacement of the Township garage roof.

The Township building is located at 2301 Belltown Rd. Clarington, PA.

To schedule an appointment, please contact John Marino at 412-817-7919 or Adam Eck at 814-227-5488.

The successful bidder must show certificates of Insurance for liability, workers compensation, and proof of contractor number.

Barnett Township Supervisors reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.