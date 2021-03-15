 

Richard B. Nichols

Monday, March 15, 2021 @ 09:03 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Nichols pic (1)Richard B. Nichols, age 59, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2021, at his residence.

Richard loved tearing down trailers. He also loved mowing grass, cleaning the house, cooking, baking, and living life to the fullest.

He will be missed dearly, but not forgotten.

Richard is survived by his dear friends, Ronald and Sue Sizemore of Rimersburg. Also survived by his caregiver and friend, Ricky Wright.

There will be no visitation or funeral service at Richard’s request.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


