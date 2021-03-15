Rimersburg Woman Accused of DUI With Two Children in Vehicle Due in Court on Thursday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg woman is facing an arraignment on child endangerment and DUI charges on Thursday morning stemming from a crash that occurred on State Route 68 last month.

Court documents indicate 26-year-old Melinda Sue Adams is scheduled to stand for arraignment in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, on the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor 1



– Careless Driving, Summary (two counts)– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary– Disregard Traffic Lane (single), Summary– Restraint Systems – Child Booster Seat, Summary– Safety Restraints – Child Under 4 Years, Summary

The charges stem from a crash on State Route 68 in Toby Township in early February.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:11 a.m. on February 3, a crash occurred on State Route 68 near its intersection with Curllsville Road in Toby Township, Clarion County, when the driver of a 2011 Nissan lost control of the vehicle, and it went off the side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The complaint states the driver involved in the crash was identified as Melinda Adams.

When police arrived at the scene, Adams had difficulties finding her identification and insurance information, and her appearance was disheveled and confused. She also reportedly appeared sluggish and slow, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, when asked if she was using any drugs, she replied that she had her medical marijuana card and had used marijuana and had taken her prescription medication earlier that morning. She was then transported to the Clarion-based State Police barracks for a Drug Influence Evaluation.

The evaluation found that Adams was impaired. She was subsequently transported to the Clarion Hospital Emergency Room for a blood test, but she refused the test, the complaint indicates.

Two known juveniles, who were not secured in car seats as required, were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, the complaint notes.

The charges were filed against Adams through Judge Miller’s office on March 3.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.