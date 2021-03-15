Say What?!: Tennessee Woman Collects 16,000 Winnie the Pooh Items

ELIZABETHTON, Tn. – A Tennessee woman is seeking Guinness World Records recognition for her collection of Winnie the Pooh memorabilia, which includes more than 16,000 different items.

Donna Fee of Elizabethton said she started collecting Pooh items 31 years ago, when her son was only six months old, and her collection of toys, miniature statues, dishware, posters, and other items soon numbered in the thousands.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.