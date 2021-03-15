SPONSORED: New Tap Dance Fitness Class for Adults Offered at Clarion Center for the Arts
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Center for the Arts is now offering a new dance fitness class for adults called TAPfit®.
This program is the world’s first dance workout where you don’t just dance TO the beat, you ARE the beat. Using awesome patented equipment that slips over any flat-bottomed shoe, you can turn your feet into a musical instrument without having to buy your own tap shoes!
That’s right, NO dance experience needed. And NO equipment needed either! Keep reading to learn how to get started!
If you’re looking for a fun new way to strengthen your body and your mind, this is it!
Scientists have proven that Tap Dancing is one of the most effective workouts for building mental strength alongside muscle strength. The connections your brain makes with the music and the rhythm enhances your memory and cognitive functions making you FEEL great not just physically, but mentally, too. It’s ultimately an investment in your future as it makes you happier and healthier.
Responding to COVID-19
Because physical activity and social interaction are important, Clarion Center for the Arts is dedicated to providing a safe place for you to dance right now. Over the summer, they installed REME HALO Air Purifiers in their building which actively kills bacteria and viruses in the air and on surfaces! They’re also currently providing classes through Zoom for adult students unable to attend class in person.
Adults can get started with this new and exciting fitness class in a 2-Week Intro for just $19.99.
Learn more at clarioncenterforthearts.com/get-started. This is a great way to take care of yourself and have fun doing it!
