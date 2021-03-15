State Police Calls: DUI Arrests, Found Property

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 1999 Ford Escort on Interstate 80 westbound in Clarion Township around 11:38 a.m. on March 3 for a traffic violation.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, identified as 49-year-old Steven Pursell, of Sunbury, Pa., was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

DUI in Tionesta Township

Marienville-based State Police say around 11:16 a.m. on March 13, a traffic stop was conducted on a 1997 Volkswagen Golf on State Route 36 near Garntham Lane in Tionesta Township, Forest County, after it was determined the registered owner had an active bench warrant.

The driver, identified as a 31-year-old Tionesta man, was then taken into custody based on the warrant.

According to police, the driver was then determined to be under the influence of controlled substances and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, and was also found to be in possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia.

The driver was ultimately lodged in the Clarion County Jail on the bench warrant.

The investigation is ongoing.

The driver’s name was not released.

Found Property in Piney Township

Clarion-based State Police say around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, March 12, miscellaneous tools and items were found at a location on Laurel Road approximately one mile west of Piney Dam Road in Piney Township, Clarion County.

Anyone with information about these items or anyone who is the owner of the items is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

State Police released the above reports on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.