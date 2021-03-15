State Police Confirm Strattanville Couple Died of Hypothermia

HIGHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police have confirmed hypothermia as the cause of death for two Strattanville residents discovered at a fatal accident scene just outside of Clarion on Saturday, February 20.

(Photo: Bigley Road near its intersection with Miola Road. The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.)

According to a release from the Clarion-based State Police, it has been determined that Samuel Paine, 78, and Lucille Paine, 81, both of Strattanville, died due to environmental hypothermia.

According to Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker, investigators believe the vehicle where the Paine couple were located had crashed around noon on Wednesday, February 17.

The couple were found in the vehicle near Toby Creek just off of Miola Road and McCleary Road in Highland Township, on the evening of Saturday, February 20, while police and members of Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 were searching for James Whitman, a Clarion University student who went missing the prior night.

Whitman’s body was then found nearby approximately 100 feet above the Toby Creek Bridge on Bigley Road.

Authorities said previously that the two incidents are completely unrelated.

While Whitman’s death was initially listed as accidental, his cause of death has not yet been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

Autopsies were performed on Samuel and Lucille Paine on February 22.

An autopsy was conducted the same day on Whitman; however, there is currently no timetable for the release of his cause of death. Shingledecker previously noted that toxicology reports can take up to a month and full autopsy reports can take up to three months.

