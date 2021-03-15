Teen Charged in Connection Lockdown at Local High School

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An 18-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the incident that led to a lockdown at Oil City High School late last month.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Angelina Marie Sines, of Oil City.

According to a criminal complaint, on February 24, Oil City Police were dispatched to Oil City High School for a report of a lockdown and/or shelter in place incident with students acting in a threatening manner.

Officers then made contact with one of the individuals involved and attempted to make an arrest based on the incident.

According to the complaint, while officers were attempting to make the arrest, Angelina Sines physically interfered by grabbing an officer and attempting to separate the officer from the individual being taken into custody.

Through investigation, it was also discovered that Sines attempted to engage in a physical altercation, the complaint states. She and another individual allegedly began acting in a violent and/or threatening manner while also making unreasonable noise and using obscene language throughout the school hallways, causing a lockdown.

The following charges were filed against Sines through Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on March 12:

– Obstruct Administration of Law/Other Government Function, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on April 28, with Judge Fish presiding.

