Theodore Ray “T. Ray” “Butch” Beatty, 76, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his home.

He was born on April 3, 1944, to the late Earl and Margaret (Marshall) Beatty in Brookville. He graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1962 and then went on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from Clarion College in 1967.

He was employed by Brockway Glass and then later retired from Zippo in 2013. T. Ray married Sandra Bruner on April 6, 1968, in Brookville; Sandy survives him. He was a member of the Brookville Fireman’s Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles #983 in Brookville, and the Pinecrest Country Club.

T. Ray loved sports, especially basketball, softball, and golf. He also enjoyed playing guitar, family vacations, and going to his camp in Richardsville. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Bryan (Cindy) Beatty, Lynn (Chip) Mason, and Lisa (David) Stoeckle; seven grandchildren, Brendon (Jenna Parson) Mason, Jordan (Grace Godwin) Mason; Abby, Angie, and Millie Beatty; Isaac and Sara Stoeckle.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four siblings, Jeanne Haines, Pat Medell, Bud Beatty, and Turk Beatty.

A public viewing will take place on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, from 4 to 7pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. A private family funeral service will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Brookville Fireman’s Club, 202 E. Main St, Brookville, PA, 15825, or to the Fraternal Order of Eagles #983, 270 Main St., Brookville, PA, 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

