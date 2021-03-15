Visitation, Work Release, and Dishwasher Dominate Prison Board Discussion

SHIPPENVILLE, PA. (EYT) – The reinstatement of non-contact visitation and video visitation is inching forward following the March meeting of the Clarion County Prison Board.

Work release for eligible inmates will be considered following the resolution of visitation changes. Due to concerns related to COVID-19, visitation and work release had been canceled.

Warden Jeff Hornberger said he wanted to present his plan to the Clarion County Commissioners prior to the next meeting of the prison board that is scheduled for April 8 in the Administrative Conference Room at 330 Main Street in Clarion at 9:00 a.m. The meeting is planned to be in person and not through Zoom.

However, pending approval from the commissioners, the new visitation program may start on March 29. Several alternatives were discussed during the March meeting.

“I would like to see it get slowly started,” said Hornberger. “We can give it a try when we have everything finalized. We can have extra cleaning procedures in-between visitation; we can have all the logistics worked out as far as how we want to handle things.”

Visitation would take place in the prison lobby with inmates behind a glass barrier and visitors on the other side. Visitation could include two inmates and visitors concurrently.

“We’re only doing it on Friday, Saturday, and Sundays. We originally had visitation for the inmate once a week for a half-hour. We had limits to how many people come into the building, such as only one visitor per person in the building at any one time. Our doctor has no major reservations on visitation at this point in time, as long as it’s non-contact.”

While the length of future visits still needs to be determined, Hornberger said he is sure anything would be appreciated.

“Some minutes would be better than nothing,” Hornberger added.

Video visitation is expected to go live in three or four weeks, allowing inmates to obtain a video visitation tablet and log online to “visit” with family and friends. Similar to the current telephone plan, inmates or their families would have to pay a fee for the video visitation.

“They’re installing everything this week. We have to get policies in place and training for the staff and the inmates on how to use everything. Friends and families using the video also need to be approved by each of our agencies.”

While the staff of the jail has been offered the COVID-19 vaccine, inmates have not.

“My plan with worker release would be if we have anybody approved for work release by the courts needs to be vaccinated before they go out in the workforce.”

A 25-year-old dishwasher, the same age as the Clarion County prison, may need replacement soon. Hornberger said that maintenance people have looked at the dishwasher for some time, and the jail is having continuing issues with it.

“There is always something going on with it. I have called vendors to come in and just give me a price quote. They could not get quotes to me by today’s meeting.”

Hornberger said he would email all of the board members with quotes as soon as he receives them. Asked for a ballpark amount for a new dishwasher, he said $15,000.00.

Delivery dates for a new dishwasher could take months, but Hornberger is used to being without a dishwasher because of COVID-19.

“We didn’t even use our dishwasher for two months. We served all of our meals on Styrofoam, so we weren’t spreading the COVID in here. Then, once we started it back up, we’re having a lot of major issues with it.”

