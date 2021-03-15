William L. Carey Sr., 81, of Cooperstown, PA, passed away at 2:15 A.M. Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.

Born July 28, 1939, in Franklin, PA, he was the son of the late Vance & Clara Sweetapple Carey.

He graduated from Rocky Grove High School.

William was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was self employed as a roofing contractor for many years.

Bill was married on June 27, 1981 to the former Joyce A. Griffin and she survives.

He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Mr. Carey drove for Lepley’s Bus Service in his spare time.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, William Carey Jr. of Franklin, Annette Bloom of Titusville, and Rod Urey & his wife Sarah of Cooperstown; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is also survived by one sister, Anna Miller of Franklin.

Mr. Carey was preceded in death by a son, Edward Carey; two brothers, J. and Donald; and a sister, June.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to the PPC Domestic Violence Free Network at 716 East Second St. Oil City, PA, 16301.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

