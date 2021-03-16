Details Released on Traffic Stop That Led to Seizure of 850 Grams of Meth in Jefferson County

HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The details regarding the traffic stop on State Route 410 that led to the seizure of approximately 850 grams of crystal methamphetamine have been released.

Court documents indicate 26-year-old Kareem Jabbar Rock and 25-year-old Kimari Leigh Jackson, both of Richmond Heights, Ohio, were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana on March 11.

Rock faces the following charges:

– Possession of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 2



– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (three counts)– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (three counts)– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (three counts)

He is currently lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on $400,000.00 monetary bail.

Jackson faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (four counts)

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (four counts)

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (four counts)

– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

– Driving Unregistered Vehicle, Summary

– Use Signal Improper, Summary

She is currently free on $100,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a traffic stop in Henderson Township on February 6.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on February 6, a traffic stop was conducted on a white 2020 Toyota RAV4 on State Route 410 north of Pike Road in Henderson Township, Jefferson County, after the vehicle was observed swerving across the center line and driving on the wrong side of the road.

The complaint notes that after the driver, Kimari Leigh Jackson, and the passenger, Kareem Jabbar Rock, were identified, a query found that Rock had two active warrants from Cuyahoga County, Ohio, for robbery, resisting arrest, drug trafficking, drug possession, resisting arrest, fleeing and eluding, and other charges.

Rock was immediately detained and placed in the patrol vehicle.

Jackson was then questioned about having anything illegal in the vehicle. She reportedly admitted to having marijuana and provided a small plastic baggie, approximately 6.3 grams, of a green, leafy substance.

Jackson was then placed under arrest for possession of marijuana.

The vehicle, which was identified as a rental vehicle, was subsequently seized and towed to the Punxsutawney-based State Police station.

Punxsutawney Borough Police Chief Matthew Conrad and canine officer “Fury” then conducted an exterior search of the vehicle, and Fury made a positive indication at the rear of the vehicle.

Police then requested and were granted a search warrant for the vehicle.

According to the complaint, the search of the vehicle then located a vacuum-sealed container of crystal methamphetamine, weighing approximately 590 grams, inside a Taco Bell bag under the driver’s seat.

Police also discovered the rental agreement stating the vehicle was rented by Jackson on January 29 from Budget Rental Vehicle in Beechwood, Ohio, with a scheduled return date on February 5, as well as a set of hotel room keys to a room at the Best Western Plus in Clearfield.

The complaint notes police then spoke to Jefferson County Drug Task Force agents who provided information that Rock was reported to be in possession of a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine and would be in the local area until it was “gone.”

Jackson was then questioned by police.

She told police they had just arrived in the area when they were pulled over and had come to visit friends and family. She denied any knowledge of the crystal methamphetamine or the renting of a room, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, during the initial interaction, police observed that Jackson’s phone was opened to the GPS, which was directing them to the Best Western Plus. Police also confirmed with hotel staff that the room in question had been rented to Jackson.

Police then requested and were granted a search warrant for the room.

A search of the room then found a loaded PK-22 pistol on the desk. Police also found a plush fish toy, which had been cut open and had several bags of illicit substances inside of it, including two bags (201.5 grams and 68 grams) of suspected crystal methamphetamine, a bag containing 30.7 grams of suspected cocaine, and a bag containing 150 morphine 30mg tablets, the complaint indicates.

In the room, police also located two overnight bags. One of the bags contained items with identifying information for Jackson, as well as numerous pairs of purple nitrile gloves. The other bag contained Rock’s passport and identification, the complaint notes.

Preliminary hearings for Jackson and Rock are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on April 27, with Judge Inzana presiding.

“This case is an example of outstanding police work by an individual trooper coupled with critical inter-agency communication and collaboration that resulted in the seizure of dangerous drugs and weapons and serious criminal charges filed against the individuals arrested,” Major Jeremy Richard, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, said in a release.

