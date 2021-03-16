A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Rain likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Periods of rain, mainly after 8am. High near 48. East wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Periods of rain, mainly before 2am. Low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 59.

