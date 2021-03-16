AAA: Pennsylvania Gas Prices Rise as Demand Grows, Supply Tightens

CLARION CO., Pa. – The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is a penny higher this week at $3.065 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $2.961 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.097. The average in Jefferson County is $3.084.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.065

Average price during the week of March 8, 2021: $3.051



Average price during the week of March 16, 2020: $2.489

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.077 Altoona

$3.085 Beaver

$3.097 Bradford

$3.084 Brookville

$3.087 Butler

$2.961 Clarion

$3.089 DuBois

$3.075 Erie

$3.044 Greensburg

$3.089 Indiana

$3.096 Jeannette

$3.089 Kittanning

$3.004 Latrobe

$3.086 Meadville

$3.099 Mercer

$2.969 New Castle

$3.085 New Kensington

$3.097 Oil City

$3.072 Pittsburgh

$2.990 Sharon

$3.063 Uniontown

$3.099 Warren

$3.064 Washington

Trend Analysis:

Following last month’s winter storm in Texas, the national gas price average has jumped nearly 40 cents to $2.86. Prices will likely continue to increase this week, especially following the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest weekly reports showing a second week of major decline in gasoline stocks and a substantial increase in U.S. demand.

For the week ending March 5, the EIA reports gas stocks decreased by nearly 12 million barrels to 231.6 million barrels, as demand increased from 8.15 million b/d to 8.73 million b/d last week. That demand measurement is the highest since the end of November 2020.

Amid tightening supply and increasing demand, the good news is that the price of crude, which accounts for more than half of the price at the pump, showed signs of stability on the week fluctuating between $64–$66/barrels. If crude sustains at this level, especially as refinery utilization increases, major increases at the pump will likely subside.

Americans are paying, on average, 14% more to fill-up compared to February. On the week, the national average is nine cents more expensive with 20 states seeing double-digit jumps.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

