A private family service will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 for Beverly June Johnson.

However, if you wish to view the service, it will be available after 2:30 p.m. on March 16, on Beverly’s tribute page at https://my.gather.app/remember/beverly-june-johnson.

There is an open visitation scheduled for Monday, March 15, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. for all friends at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Family will not be present.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church of Chariton, Iowa.

Beverly June Johnson of Chariton, Iowa passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Lucas County Health Center. She was born to Louis and Violet (Simpson) Scheppler on June 22, 1930 in Webster City, Iowa. She graduated from Clarion High School in 1948.

Beverly worked as a Secretary at Hagie Hybrids and an Administrative Assistant at the Wright County Department of Schools and the Fort Dodge Library. Beverly married Paul Alfred Johnson on February 17, 1963. Paul and Beverly had three children: Nancy (Paul) Bruns, Eric, and Julie (Keith) Van Wiel. Paul and Beverly farmed at Moorland and Paton before moving to Lucas County in 1975, where they farmed for many years.

Beverly and Paul were members of First Lutheran Church in Chariton. Over the years, she served as a Sunday School teacher for three-year-olds and was the Financial Secretary, before computers, so offering statements were handwritten. She also served as the Memorial Committee Secretary for 32 years. Beverly’s favorite Bible verse, and the one she modeled throughout her life, was Philippians 4:11 – “For I have learned, in whatever state I am, therewith to be content.”

Beverly’s favorite things were reading, crossword puzzles, and she never turned down a game of Scrabble.

In addition to her children, Beverly is survived by her five granddaughters: Anna Bruns, Lindsey (Kory) Wiele, Courtney Bruns (Austin Halls), Lisa Van Wiel (Zach Lucas) and Emily Van Wiel; and her three great-grandchildren: Theodore Wiele, Charles Wiele and Everly Lucas. She is also survived by her sister, Marjorie Tudor, of Charles City. She will be greatly missed by countless relatives and her friends that were like family.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her parents; sisters: Mildred, Dorothy and Darlene; and brothers: Delbert, Wilmer, John and Bernard.

