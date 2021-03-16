C.H.A.M.P Co-Student-Athletes of the Month: Clarion-Limestone’s Janelle Pezzuti & North Clarion’s Dylan Walters

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) are pleased to announce Janelle Pezzuti and Dylan Walters as February’s Co-Student Athletes of the Month.

Janelle is a senior at Clarion-Limestone High school where she participates in volleyball, basketball, and track. She is also a class officer, a member of the Student Council, National Honors Society, President of FBLA, Tri M Music Honor Society, and the math team. She is involved with her church outside of school. Janelle’s hobbies include playing chess, learning new songs on the ukulele, and making bracelets. Janelle’s favorite sports memory is “making it to the playoffs with the best teammates.” She also includes that the most inspiring person in her life is her basketball coach and math teacher, Mrs. Meals. Her future plans are to attend college and earn a chemical engineering degree to help make the world a better place.

Dylan is a senior at North Clarion High School where he participates in golf and basketball. He is also a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Junior Historians, and Youth Council. He has volunteered with several organizations based out of Clarion Hospital and the VNA. Dylan’s hobbies include listening to music, watching movies, and spending time with friends. Dylan’s favorite sports memory was beating CL in the basketball playoffs his sophomore year. He states that the most inspirational people in his life are his parents, who have “helped me in every way to pursue my dreams and helped push me in the right direction in life.” His future plans are to attend college to major in psychology and Pre-law and then to attend law school to become an immigration lawyer.

Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP would like to thank DE Sports, Inc. and Sweet Basil for sponsoring February’s CHAMP Student-Athlete of the Month. Dylan and Janelle have been awarded gift certificates to both of these local establishments.

