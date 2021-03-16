Clarion County Recipe of the Day: St. Patty’s Irish Beef Dinner

This hearty dish brings together some amazing flavors!

Ingredients

2 medium Yukon Gold potatoes

2 small parsnips



3/4 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)1 medium onion, chopped2 cups finely shredded cabbage2 medium carrots, halved and sliced1 teaspoon dried thyme1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce1 tablespoon all-purpose flour1/4 cup tomato paste1 can (14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium chicken or beef broth1/2 cup frozen peas3/4 teaspoon salt, divided1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided1/4 cup 2% milk1 tablespoon Kerrygold Salted Butter

Directions

-Peel potatoes and parsnips and cut into large pieces; place in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook for 10-15 minutes or until tender. Drain.

-Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in the cabbage, carrots, thyme, and Worcestershire sauce.

-In a small bowl, combine the flour, tomato paste, and broth until smooth. Gradually stir into the meat mixture. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir in the peas, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

-Drain potatoes and parsnips; mash with milk, butter, and the remaining salt and pepper. Serve with meat mixture.

