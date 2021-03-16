 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Death

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 @ 01:03 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported three new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of 12:00 a.m. on March 16.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,749, and the death toll has reached 87.

Neighboring Forest County reported no new COVID-19 case and no additional deaths, leaving the county’s total number of cases at 1,386 and the death toll at 21.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 16, there were 3,119 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 970,717.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

03/16/21 – 3,119
03/15/21 – 1,388
03/14/21 – 1,914
03/13/21 – 2,840
03/12/21 – 3,074
03/11/21 – 2,652
03/10/21 – 2,594

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 4989 19 5008 117 (1 new)
Butler 14434 78 14512 377 (2 new)
Clarion 2746 3 2749 87 (1 new)
Clearfield 6623 58 6681 122 (1 new)
Crawford 6532 18 6550 140
Elk 2367 9 2376 36
Forest 1386 0 1386 21
Indiana 5185 16 5201 160
Jefferson 2857 12 2869 90
McKean 3099 7 3106 65
Mercer 8333 21 8354 244 (1 new)
Venango 3464 5 3469 89
Warren 2232 5 2237 98

There are 1,450 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 286 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 – March 11 stood at 5.7%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 15, there were 65 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,652 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

  • More than 3.7 million doses of vaccine administered across the state — more vaccine administered than 44 other states.
  • More than 1.3 million people fully vaccinated – with a seven-day moving average of 77,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.
    • This week, a total of 4,699,560 doses will have been allocated through March 20:
      • 278,670 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.
      • 242,270 second doses will have been allocated this week.
    • To date, of the 4,699,560 doses allocated through March 20, we have administered 3,735,484 doses total through March 15:
      • First/single doses, 92 percent (2,486,324 administered of 2,705,155 allocated)
      • Second doses, 63 percent (1,249,147 administered of 1,994,405 allocated)

    Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    There are 118,092 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

    There are 4,008,754 individuals who have tested negative to date.

    In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 68,608 resident cases of COVID-19, and 13,903 cases among employees, for a total of 82,511 at 1,559 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,779 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

    Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

    Approximately 25,801 of the total cases are among health care workers.

    While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient.

    The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

    • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
    • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
    • Clean surfaces frequently.
    • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
    • If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.
    • Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

