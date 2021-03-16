Clarion County Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported three new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of 12:00 a.m. on March 16.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,749, and the death toll has reached 87.

Neighboring Forest County reported no new COVID-19 case and no additional deaths, leaving the county’s total number of cases at 1,386 and the death toll at 21.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 16, there were 3,119 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 970,717.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

03/16/21 – 3,119

03/15/21 – 1,388

03/14/21 – 1,914

03/13/21 – 2,840

03/12/21 – 3,074

03/11/21 – 2,652

03/10/21 – 2,594

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 4989 19 5008 117 (1 new) Butler 14434 78 14512 377 (2 new) Clarion 2746 3 2749 87 (1 new) Clearfield 6623 58 6681 122 (1 new) Crawford 6532 18 6550 140 Elk 2367 9 2376 36 Forest 1386 0 1386 21 Indiana 5185 16 5201 160 Jefferson 2857 12 2869 90 McKean 3099 7 3106 65 Mercer 8333 21 8354 244 (1 new) Venango 3464 5 3469 89 Warren 2232 5 2237 98

There are 1,450 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 286 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 – March 11 stood at 5.7%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 15, there were 65 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,652 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

