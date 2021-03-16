 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service Canceled

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

1D4A8797a_PPM_1200COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service has been canceled again this year.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The 70th Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service, which was initially scheduled for April 4, 2021, will not be held due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, which began as a joint effort between the Leeper Men’s Club and the Leeper Women’s Club, along with the help of Verna Leith, was canceled for the first time in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Organizers say the event will return in 2022.


