GANT: Additional Arrest Made in Area Convenience Store Robbery

DUBOIS, Pa. – An additional arrest has been made in connection with the July 29 robbery of an area convenience store.

According to Sandy Township police, a felony arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Gavin Sharp of Treasure Lake. He’s been charged with felony intimidation of witness/withholding information; unsworn falsification to authorities; false reports to law enforcement; criminal conspiracy; and theft by unlawful taking.

Jimmy Lee Gibbs, 22, of DuBois, was previously charged with felony robbery and terroristic threats, as well as misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and theft by unlawful taking.

The charges stem from an incident at the Snappy’s Convenience Store on the Bee Line Highway in Sandy Township on July 29 at 1:44 a.m., according to the affidavit of probable cause.

