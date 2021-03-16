 

GANT: Additional Arrest Made in Area Convenience Store Robbery

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

shutterstock_608376650-cuffsDUBOIS, Pa. – An additional arrest has been made in connection with the July 29 robbery of an area convenience store.

(This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.)

According to Sandy Township police, a felony arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Gavin Sharp of Treasure Lake. He’s been charged with felony intimidation of witness/withholding information; unsworn falsification to authorities; false reports to law enforcement; criminal conspiracy; and theft by unlawful taking.

Jimmy Lee Gibbs, 22, of DuBois, was previously charged with felony robbery and terroristic threats, as well as misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and theft by unlawful taking.

The charges stem from an incident at the Snappy’s Convenience Store on the Bee Line Highway in Sandy Township on July 29 at 1:44 a.m., according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

