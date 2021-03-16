Hearing Date Approaching for Two Woman Charged Following Fistfight in Kingsley Township

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing date is approaching for two women who allegedly got into a fistfight at a residence on Creek Road in Kingsley Township earlier this year.

Court documents indicate 45-year-old Anna M. Blacksmith, of New Kensington, and 26-year-old Danielle Marie Gunde, of Pittsburgh, are scheduled to stand for preliminary hearings in front of Judge Daniel L. Miller at 10:00 a.m. on March 23.

They each face the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Both women are currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail each.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a Kingsley Township residence in January.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 23, Anna M. Blacksmith and Danielle Marie Gunde entered into a physical altercation at a residence on Creek Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County.

During the altercation, Blacksmith and Gunde reportedly struck each other in the face multiple times with closed fists, the complaint states.

Both defendants were arraigned in front of Judge Miller at 8:30 a.m. on January 23.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.